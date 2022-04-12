Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a one year high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

