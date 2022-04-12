Barclays Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of STM stock traded down €0.16 ($0.17) on Tuesday, reaching €34.87 ($37.90). The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

