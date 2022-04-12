UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock.

UNH traded down $12.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $374.33 and a 1-year high of $548.97.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

