Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $114.17

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.17 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 1153944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

