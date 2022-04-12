Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $98.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,495. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.