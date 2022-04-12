Student Coin (STC) Market Cap Hits $24.60 Million

Student Coin (STC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $560,346.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

