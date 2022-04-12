Idle Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $33,757.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.07540029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.73 or 0.99960999 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,573 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.