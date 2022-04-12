Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 467000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Get Northern Shield Resources alerts:

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. It principally holds 83% interests in the Shot Rock property with 2,167 claims covering an area of 272 square kilometers located in Nova Scotia; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 111 claims with an area of 54 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.