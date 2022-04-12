iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Raised by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 433,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,356. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

