Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ASG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 176,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 151,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

