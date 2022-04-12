Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Hold

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 108,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,729. The company has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $849,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

