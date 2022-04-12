Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 134

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from SEK 142 to SEK 134 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

