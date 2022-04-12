Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 35,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.