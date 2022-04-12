Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Arkema stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

