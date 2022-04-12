Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRNNF. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

