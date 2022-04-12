Kryptomon (KMON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $452,374.00

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $452,374.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryptomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.