Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $33.71 Million

Metronome (MET) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Metronome has a total market cap of $33.71 million and approximately $22,031.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,994,942 coins and its circulating supply is 13,850,368 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

