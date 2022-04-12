Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $373,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

