Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,763,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 4,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,416. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

