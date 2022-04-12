Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $159.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.99. 636,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

