Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 371984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

