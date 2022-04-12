Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $32,248.80 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

