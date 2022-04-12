Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $454,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.72. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,049. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.64.

