Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,597 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,558. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.