Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 595,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 40.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

