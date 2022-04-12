Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 3,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,327. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.