Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 3,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,327. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 311,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 154,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

