Vitae Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.41 or 1.00119940 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

