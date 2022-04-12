Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,727. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.99.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

