-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Latch.

Several research firms recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 305,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

