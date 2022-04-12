Zacks: Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will announce $204.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $77.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $775.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.51 million to $781.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.16 million, with estimates ranging from $798.01 million to $860.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PLYA. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 32,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,970. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,000 shares of company stock worth $2,033,400. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

