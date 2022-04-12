Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 958,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,640 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.