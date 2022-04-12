8,700 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 51,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

