NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 27987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

