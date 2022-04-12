Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.85. 695,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.16 and its 200-day moving average is $453.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.