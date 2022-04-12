Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,919. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98.

