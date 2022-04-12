DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,303.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

DSDVY stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

