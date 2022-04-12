Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $295.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.24.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.95. 132,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

