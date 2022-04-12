Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($25.90).

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, March 25th.

DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting €17.14 ($18.63). The company had a trading volume of 7,643,882 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

