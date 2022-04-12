Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

