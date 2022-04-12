Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $53.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,890. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

