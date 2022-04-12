CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Capitalization Tops $576,342.34

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $576,342.34 and approximately $869.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00189565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00385158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.