Quiztok Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.80 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $607,461.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,516,767,839 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

