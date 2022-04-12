Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fortive by 19.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $531,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. 137,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,384. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

