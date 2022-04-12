Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

