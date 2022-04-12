MCDEX (MCB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00034710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00104684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

