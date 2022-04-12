BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $164,561.12 and $84,268.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00034710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00104684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.