Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $101.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.35.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,528. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.