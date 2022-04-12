Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,128. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

