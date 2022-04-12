Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.40. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock worth $9,918,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.21. 8,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day moving average is $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.