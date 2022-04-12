Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,969 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.75. 14,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,037. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

